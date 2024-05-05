State police investigating deadly car crash near Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened on May 4th, west of Laurel. According to police, the crash happened around 6:48 p.m. on Sharptown Road, west of Mt. Pleasant Road. A Chevrolet Trailblazer, traveling west at a high rate of speed, unexpectedly veered off the north side of the road. The vehicle then hit a drainage ditch, overturned, and collided with a utility pole.
The passenger, currently unidentified, was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Bloxom, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released at this time.
Following the crash, the section of the roadway where the incident occurred was closed for about four hours to allow for a thorough investigation and cleanup.