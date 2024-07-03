During the Independence Day Holiday weekend, the Maryland State Police is increasing patrols of the state's roads. Troopers from the Berlin and Salisbury barracks are focusing efforts on U.S. 50 and U.S. 13.
State Police are reminding people that if they host a gathering, they could be held liable if someone there is served alcohol and later involved in an impaired driving crash. To help reduce these types of situations, a specialized unit called the SPIDRE ( State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort) Team is being used. The team is trained to identify impaired drivers.
For Ocean City, drivers will be effected by traffic changes in the lead-up to the Independence Celebration held Thursday night.