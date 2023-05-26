GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into a situation at Sussex Central that resulted in staff members being placed on paid administrative leave Monday. Police say they have been working with the Department of Justice and Indian River School District, which "proactively" reached out to police about an incident that occurred at Sussex Central.
While police say they recognize the importance of keeping the community informed, "it is equally vital for the Delaware State Police to ensure the integrity of the investigation."
"Providing a safe school environment is of the utmost importance to both Delaware State Police and the Indian River School District," said a statement from police early Friday afternoon. "We thank the public for their patience and understanding as the investigation progresses."
The district said Friday morning that it would provide no further comment on the situation.