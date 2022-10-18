The Delaware Department of Justice is recommending 30 days in prison followed by one year of probation for each of the two guilty convictions of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness. In addition to the probation, Deputy Attorney Generals Mark Denney and Nicole Mozee are also recommending $36,605 in combined restitution to the State of Delaware.
McGuiness is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, September 19. Part of the Sentencing Letter and Recommendation included a letter from Deputy Auditor Tori Parker stating that she is filing a complaint against McGuiness with the Department of Labor. In that letter Parker said, "Despite your relentless belief, this is not your department to burn to the ground on your way out."
McGuinness was found guilty of three misconduct misdemeanor charges on July1. Superior Court Judge William Carpenter Jr. tossed out the Structuring verdict in August while upholding the Conflict of Interest and Official Misconduct convictions.
McGuiness has maintained her innocence during the entire legal process. She was denied her bid to win a second term in office when she lost to Lydia York in the Delaware Primary.