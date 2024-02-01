DELAWARE - Colleen Davis, who is in her second term as Delaware Treasurer and is one of three Democrats running for the open U.S. House seat, issued a statement this week that she is dialing back her schedule to deal with a medical situation.
"Due to health issues with some members of my family, I recently underwent medical testing to determine if I, too, were at risk for the possibility of serious medical conditions," Davis said. "Test results showed genetic mutations that put me at an increased risk of both breast and ovarian cancer."
She will be taking time off starting this week to recover from a preventative mastectomy and says her staff will cover a number of operations to continue her work seamlessly. She encourages people to prioritize their personal health.
Davis lives in the Dagsboro area and is a graduate of Indian River High School. She is attempting to become the first person from Sussex County to be elected to either chamber of Congress since John J. Williams won re-election to the Senate in 1964.
Click here for the full statement by Davis.