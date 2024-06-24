PIKESVILLE, Md. – As summer unfolds and the Fourth of July nears, Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray advocates for Marylanders to attend public fireworks displays.
"The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state," said Mowbray.
To promote a safer summer season, the State Fire Marshal provides guidance on enjoying fireworks responsibly to avoid injuries:
- Public Displays: Opt for attending licensed public fireworks displays rather than personal fireworks usage. Leave fireworks to the professionals.
- Permitted Displays: Consult the Office of the State Fire Marshal's 2024 Firework Permits List for up-to-date information on legal and permitted displays across Maryland.
- Prohibited Fireworks: Understand that certain fireworks are strictly prohibited, including firecrackers, cherry bombs, M-80’s, and more. Refer to the State Fire Marshal's guidelines for a comprehensive list.
- Consumer Fireworks: For those choosing to use consumer fireworks, ensure they are legally purchased from the intended discharge location. Verify local regulations regarding permissible fireworks types.
- Safety Precautions: Follow label warnings and instructions meticulously. Keep fireworks out of reach of children, refrain from alcohol consumption while handling fireworks, and have a water source nearby for emergencies.
- Disposal: Completely extinguish fireworks remnants in water before disposal. Law enforcement officers are authorized to issue citations and confiscate fireworks for violations, with a penalty of $250 for unauthorized usage.
"Fireworks are an integral part of Fourth of July festivities, but safety must remain paramount," emphasized Acting State Fire Marshal Mowbray. "By prioritizing responsibility, we can prevent fireworks-related injuries in Maryland and ensure a joyous holiday for all."