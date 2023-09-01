Staying safe at the beach with rip current warnings

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Life guards are on high alert this holiday weekend with severe rip current warnings in place. Rip currents have been seen more and more because of recent hurricanes.
Mike Thompson, Sr. Lt. at Dewey Beach Patrol, spoke with Coast TV about how people can stay safe while still enjoying the water.
Thompson explained, "just stay by a lifeguard and check in with them to make sure the conditions are safe in the water."
Thompson also added that people should never be swimming without a life guard on duty.
The Dewey Beach Patrol actually puts lifeguards into rip currents in order to train them for rescues. If you ever find yourself in dangerous waters, Thompson recommends, "swim parallel to the shore until you feel the push of the rip current weaken."
Clara Grosskettler and Sean Barrett are enjoying the beach before they go back to school.
Grosskettler said, "the waves are big and they are perfect for boogey boarding."
Barrett added, "don't swim out too far or else you will be sucked in, but have fun and catch good waves."
As a precaution, always check in with the life guard on duty, and never swim beyond your limitations.