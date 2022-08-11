Staying Safe at the White Marlin Open

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The White Marlin Open is a fun event, but requires safety precautions from both the competitors and the spectators to keep it fun.
Anglers in the tournament prepare for the event by checking weather forecasts and water conditions. Annalise Zaffino explained why Tuesday was a poor day to go fishing, "Tuesday was a little rough, yeah. Tuesday it was blowing. I think Tuesday they said it was six footers out there. Especially a boat like this, a center console, you know we're not as big as some of these guys so we had to really take that into consideration."
Zaffino makes it clear that if you are to get caught in bad conditions while out at sea, it is best to remain calm and to have safety equipment on the vessel, like life jackets and rafts.
Having the right equipment aboard a boat or even while near the water is a priority according to Fire Chief of Ocean City Fire Department, Richard Bowers, "If you're on a vessel you should have a life preserver on. If you're near the water you should have a life preserver on or at least make sure you have a safe stepping area so you don't slip, trip, or fall into the water. The other thing is with the heat and the humidity and the heat... hydration, hydration, hydration and then also sunscreen because we need to make sure we're protected."
To make sure paramedics could reach spectators quickly during the event, bikes were setup with pouches on the back to hold supplies. Bowers said that with the amount of foot traffic and vehicles in the area, this is the best way to aid visitors instead of using their normal emergency vehicles.