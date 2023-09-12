Staying safe with limited lifeguard patrol

OCEAN CITY, Md. - High rip current warnings are in place along the coast this week. Since it is after Labor Day Weekend, the Ocean City Beach Patrol has fewer lifeguards patrolling the beach. It is important to know that rip currents change by the hour.
Mike Stone, a lieutenant with Ocean City Beach Patrol, is most worried about people going for a swim by themselves.
"If someone goes out by themselves, and they get into trouble, no one is there to help them" explained Stone.
While swimming without a life guard on duty is not the smartest decision, it is safer to swim with a group in case of an emergency.
Ward Kovacs, a lieutenant with Ocean City Beach Patrol, has advice for people who are thinking about going for a swim in the ocean.
"As far as swimming in the ocean, our number one message always, is keep your feet in the sand until the life guard is at the stand."
If you are planning on going for a swim, the Ocean City Beach Patrol encourages people to call the station to find out where lifeguards are patrolling that day. The station number is (410) 289-7556.