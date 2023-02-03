Staying Warm Across Our Coast

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Frigid temperatures hitting our area aren't keeping everyone inside.
People across our coast were seen bundled up and braving the cold.
Bryn and James Smith of Rehoboth Beach walk every day, and weren't going to let the low temperatures prevent them from enjoying the day.
"I have on like two sweaters on right now and a hat," said Bryn Smith. "But I think I'll add a scarf, that's what I'll do.
The cold is also impacting our furry friends as well. Gina Anderson with Brandywine Valley SPCA says the winter is a dangerous time for pets, and recommends all animals spend most of their time indoors.
"If we feel cold outside, our pets are probably also cold," she said. "So some things we can do to keep them warm as we take them outside, we can put them with little jackets on, especially for the ones that have shorter coats, it's definitely nice to have a jacket or a shirt in them if they tolerate it."
Anderson also said getting your dogs boots can protect their paws from ice-melting chemicals.
The cold can reduce tire pressure and impact your car's battery.
Angii Basile at Meineke in Lewes said they had people cancel due to early morning flurries, and recommends everyone get their tires and engines checked during extreme weather.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens at night and single digits in the morning.