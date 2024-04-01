LEWES, DE— On Monday the Lewes Historical Society celebrated the grand reopening of the completely restored U.S. Life-Saving Station Boat House.
Over the past few years, the society has undertaken extensive efforts to reinforce the building's foundation and restore much of its original carpentry. The life-saving station, dating back to the 1880s, stands as a testament to a bygone era when surfmen served as members of the United States Life-Saving Service.
Kim HoeyStevenson, a Lewes local, says "This is part of what Lewes really is and what the whole beach area is all about. I grew up in this area, and so yeah, this is part of the history of how everything used to run."
Kevin Mallinson, another resident of Lewes, emphasized the significance of the life-saving station in preserving the past. "Part of what makes Lewes so interesting is that it's got a long extensive maritime history, and this life-saving station is a big part of that," Mallinson said.
The station will be open to visitors Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the world of the surfmen and experience a slice of history firsthand.
For more information about visiting the U.S. Life-Saving Station Boat House, you can visit the Lewes Historical Society webpage.