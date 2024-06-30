MILFORD, Del. - Proper foot care is essential due to the high risk of nerve damage caused by elevated blood sugar levels in diabetics. Podiatrist Dimitrios Moustakas, DPM, a foot and ankle specialist with Bayhealth Orthopedics, says it's important to be diligent in foot care to prevent severe health issues.
"The disease affects the blood flow to the foot, lessens their ability to heal, and reduces their ability to feel their feet. Consequently, someone could step on an object and get injured without even knowing," said Dr. Moustakas. "Diabetes also weakens the immune system, diminishing the body’s ability to fight infections. These combined factors can cause significant harm, including life-threatening illness or amputations."
The hospital says an estimated 50 percent of people living with diabetes have nerve damage caused by too much blood sugar, that most often impacts the legs and feet.
Bayhealth professionals say to manage diabetes effectively and prevent foot-related complications:
- Check your feet daily: Incorporate this into your daily hygiene routine, either in the morning or after showering. Use a mirror to inspect the bottoms of your feet if necessary, or ask someone to help.
- Monitor for any abnormalities: Look for cuts, nicks, or scrapes that do not heal within a week, or show signs of infection such as redness, warmth, drainage, or a foul smell. Be aware of any skin discoloration, increased pain, or changes in temperature (hot or cold). Seek medical attention if you notice any of these signs.
- Ensure proper footwear: Always wear shoes that fit well and avoid going barefoot to minimize the risk of injuries.
- Annual podiatrist visit: Schedule a professional foot exam with a podiatrist at least once a year to identify any early signs of diabetic foot complications.
Early detection and intervention are crucial in preventing foot or leg issues from developing into serious complications advises Dr. Moustakas.