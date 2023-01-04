GEORGETOWN, Del. - Steve Smyk has been hired by the Sussex County Sheriff's Office as chief deputy. According to the office, he will begin this role on Monday, Jan. 9 following the retirement of current deputy Eric Swanson.
In this position, Smyk will oversee the serving of court papers and conducting sheriff sales. He was a Delaware State Police officer for 24 years before retiring and a past president of the Delaware State Trooper Association, according to the Delaware General Assembly.
Smyk served as a state representative for district 20 in the Delaware House of Representatives beginning in 2012. He then lost the district 6 senate race in November to Democrat Russ Huxtable.