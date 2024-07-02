CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - The annual Pony Penning event on Chincoteague Island is quickly approaching. According to the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce, the event draws thousands of visitors from around the world, eager to witness the Chincoteague Ponies make their swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island.
This year, festivities begin with the South Herd roundup on July 20, followed by the North Herd roundup on July 21. The traditional Beach Walk on Assateague Island, featuring the combined herds, will take place on July 22, with veterinary checks scheduled for July 23. The main event, the Pony Swim, is set for July 24 between noon and 1 p.m., followed by the foal auction on July 25 at 8 a.m. The week’s events conclude with the return swim of the adult ponies on July 26.
The Town of Chincoteague will have a large viewing screen at the Veterans Memorial Park and provide free shuttle bus service starting at 7 a.m. on July 24. The Pony Express Trolley will also operate extended hours from July 24-26 to allow transportation to various activities.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival will take place on June 28-29, July 4-6, and July 19-27 from 7-11 p.m., featuring rides, games, raffles and Eastern Shore food. The carnival will also host a fireworks show at 10 p.m. on July 4.
Additional events leading up to Pony Penning include the Thirty-Sixth Annual Chincoteague Island Blueberry Festival, Misty’s Birthday Party, Buckaroo Bingo, free showings of the movie "Misty," Music at the Dock, Farmers and Artisans Market and Beebe Ranch tours.