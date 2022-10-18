FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- A new effort to keep the roads safe and save lives. Tuesday in Fenwick Island drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists shared their concerns of road safety with the town.
Police in the town say they aren't seeing a high number of pedestrian accidents, but instead close calls. It's not just cars posing the threat.
"The danger created to bikers, ready for this one, from other bikers... A small number of bikers, generally tourists who don't know any better, will ride against the traffic which creates real problems for runners, pedestrians, and cyclists on Coastal Highway," said John Nason who frequently rides his bike in Fenwick Island.
Some concerned drivers shared the idea of more flashing pedestrian signs, and adding bicycle lanes to another popular road, Bunting Avenue.
"Everyone has a horror story to tell about almost getting run over or seeing someone almost get run over. To us it's an urgent issue. We know it's going to get worse because development is increasing so we are going to get more traffic," said Amy Kyle with the town.
Tuesday's meeting was just the first of many. No decisions were made but there will be more meetings on the topic in the near future.