Stores busy with people buying supplies before first snowfall of the season

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Stores were busy as the first snowstorm of the season rolled in.
People gathered all the essentials, including milk, bread, rock salt and snow shovels.
"As soon as the white flakes started coming down, it got busy," said Erwin Wenner at Best's Ace Hardware in Lewes.
He says lots of items- from bird seed to rock salt- were flying off the shelves before the snow.
The storms are expected to bring some wintery conditions on the roads. But people that spoke with CoastTV today said they weren't too worried about the storm- and will likely just enjoy watching the weather from the comfort of their home.