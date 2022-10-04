Storm Damage to Delaware Parks

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cape May. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 04/05 PM 7.4 1.7 2.1 Minor 05/06 AM 5.3 -0.4 1.2 None 05/07 PM 6.3 0.6 0.9 None 06/07 AM 5.2 -0.5 0.7 None 06/07 PM 6.0 0.3 0.6 None 07/08 AM 5.1 -0.6 0.3 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 04/04 PM 7.1 2.5 2.3 Moderate 05/05 AM 5.2 0.5 1.4 None 05/06 PM 5.9 1.2 0.9 None 06/06 AM 4.7 0.0 0.6 None 06/06 PM 5.3 0.7 0.4 None 07/07 AM 4.4 -0.2 0.0 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 04/04 PM 6.4 2.4 1.9 Moderate 05/04 AM 4.6 0.6 1.2 None 05/05 PM 5.2 1.2 0.6 None 06/06 AM 4.1 0.1 0.3 None 06/06 PM 4.7 0.7 0.0 None 07/07 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.3 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 04/04 PM 6.9 1.8 1.6 Minor 05/04 AM 5.2 0.1 1.2 None 05/05 PM 6.0 0.9 0.6 None 06/06 AM 4.9 -0.2 0.4 None 06/06 PM 5.7 0.6 0.1 None 07/07 AM 4.7 -0.4 -0.2 None &&