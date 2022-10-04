Storm Damage to Delaware Parks

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As Ian continues to push heavy rain and winds onto the coast, Delaware's parks are taking some big hits. Locals like Kenneth say the damage to Cape Henlopen is some of the worst he has ever seen.
"The tide hasn't even come up yet and I'm just shocked how far the waves are breaking out and then coming in and how far the surf is coming up." said Kenneth Bonneville.
Rising tides hide the beaches with ocean water and push sand up onto the boardwalk. Even signage in the dunes have been misplaced from the harsh conditions.
In Cape Henlopen State Park, I am five foot nine and there's been some erosion almost up to my shoulder from the high winds and high tides. There's also been some damage to the fencing up and down the beach.
Many braved the cold and messy weather to get a glimpse at the damage Ian has caused.
"It's like I said, it's unreal. I can't believe it." said Bonneville.
Further north on the coast, wind is the problem, not so much rain. In Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge, trees have fallen onto trails off of Turkle Pond Road.
However, the Refuge is mostly made up of marsh, ponds, and wooded swamp. This has naturally prevented flooding throughout the park, unlike Cape Henlopen.