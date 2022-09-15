Storms Cause Lasting Damage for Some People

HENLOPEN ACRES, Del.- Some people are facing weeks of repairs after the storm that shook Rehoboth Beach.
A tree fell on top of Lyndie Hertrich's house and car, breaking the window of her bathroom.
For Hertrich, the damage seems to be never-ending.
"Roof repair, gutter repair, window repair..," Hertrich said.
Her and her husband just completed their house in Henlopen Acres about two years ago. She said she didn't expect to be replacing the windows so soon.
"It is unfortunate that we have to go back in the process of having construction workers in the house," Hertrich said.
She said she will be waiting six to eight weeks until her windows come in. She isn't the only one replacing windows after the storm.
The owners haven't even moved into the house across the street and now contractors say they are looking at more time before move in.
Andrew Devito has been cleaning up the area for days. He works with Walker Construction, the company building the house.
"The house was almost done. Now it is such and inconvenience for the people because now they are going to have to wait," Devito said.
With supply chain issues, windows to replace these are will be hard to come by.
Others are still hauling off trees, but the mayor, Joni Reich, expects their portion of the cleanup will be done next week.
"We've been at it non-stop trying to get our residents back to normal," Joni Reich said.
In the meantime, Hertrich is just glad it was her car and not her children.
"Any parent can relate. Of course, you are engrained. The minute something feels wrong you want to grab your children and that is what I did," she said.