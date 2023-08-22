GEORGETOWN, Del.- In an effort to educate communities about effective stormwater management and its broader benefits, the Sussex Conservation District (SCD) is set to launch a series of free workshops beginning on September 13th. The workshops will run on the second Wednesday of September, October, and November from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
It is geared toward property owners, homeowner associations, and property maintenance companies. This workshop series will serve as a valuable introduction to various aspects of stormwater management, drainage, community, and open space enhancement.
Jessica Watson, Program Manager at SCD, emphasizes that “It is peak hurricane season and it’s extremely important to us to make sure that property owners, people who are responsible for maintaining the stormwater facilities understand how it functions. We want to make sure that we have full capacity during those large, heavy rain events.”
Preparation is key to preventing excessive flooding from stormwater runoff. Watson will teach attendees how small changes, such as planting native and pollinator plants instead of turf grass, can make a big difference in stormwater management.
She adds that “stormwater facilities play an important role in the quantity and quality treatment of our water before it goes into our waterways.”
The subsequent workshops, scheduled for October 11th and November 8th, will cover topics on the history of tax ditches, drainage infrastructure management, invasive species control, community enhancement, and funding opportunities.
The workshops will take place at the Vanderwende-Evans Conservation Center, located at 23818 Shortly Road, Georgetown. While in-person attendance is limited, virtual participation is also an option. Preregistration for these workshops is strongly recommended.
For those interested in attending or seeking more information, visit www.sussexconservation.org/events or get in touch with Siobhan Kelley, the communications and outreach specialist at SCD, at 302-856-2105, extension 122.