DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Due to predicted stormy weather conditions this Saturday, several community events across the region have been either canceled or rescheduled.

Schellville has announced changes to its upcoming Easter celebrations. The Easter Eggstravaganza, originally scheduled for this weekend, won't take place until March 29 and 30. Organizers say ticket holders for this event can attend on the rescheduled dates. Unfortunately, the "Get Hopped Up" event, also planned for this weekend, has been completely canceled. It was set to be a beer and wine tasting.

Meanwhile, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce has moved its annual Easter Egg Hunt to April 6, in hopes of avoiding the inclement weather. It will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Revelation Craft Brewery on South Bedford Street.

Ocean City has also adjusted its schedule in response to the weather forecast. The town's Spring Cleanup has been shifted to Sunday. This decision aims to ensure maximum participation and safety for all volunteers. It's a free pick-up service. Households can get rid of furniture, appliances, bicycles, carpet and more. However, full trees and big construction equipment will not be picked up. Items must be curbside by 7 a.m. Sunday.

In Berlin, the Invasive Vine Workshop and Cleanup has been rescheduled due to the same weather concerns. Originally set for Saturday, the event is now slated for Sunday, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Stephen Decatur Park. This environmental initiative focuses on the removal of English Ivy to preserve local trees. For those unable to attend this Sunday, a second workshop is planned for Saturday, April 20, at 8:30 a.m. 

