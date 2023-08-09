BERLIN, Md. - The steel beams that make up the Route 90 bridge that crosses over the Norfolk-Southern Railroad are set to be repainted next week.
The Maryland Department of Transportation says that the painting will begin on Monday, August 14 and continue through mid-September, weather permitting.
During this time, the shoulder on the westbound side of the bridge will hold painting equipment. They say crews will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with traffic returned to normal at the end of each workday.
The department says signs will be put in place to notify drivers of the narrowed shoulder.
They say the project is part of the State Highway Administration's bridge preservation program, which is meant to help extend the service life if State Highway Administration bridges.