Struggles for Senior Citizens on the Coast

LEWES, Del. - The beach community is full of retired seniors but what people don't talk about are the problems that come with aging.
James Anderson frequently visits the Lewes Senior Center for activities like Chair Yoga and Ceramic painting to help with his physical and mental needs.
"At 95 years of age I started getting seized up with my muscles and that sort of stuff so I like to have them stretched so I come twice a week" said Anderson, "-it keeps my muscles moving."
The nonprofit Village Volunteers that helps seniors with various assistance programs, said that the best way for people to hold off the rigors of aging is to have a plan.
"It's so important to get people early and have them understand what down the road looks like today and to plan for it." said Jackie Sullivan, Executive Director.
Another common problem amongst seniors is isolation.
"Get folks out of the house, give them a reason to have fun, and you'll extend their healthy life." said Sullivan.
Volunteers at the Lewes Senior Center said they see the progress first hand.
"We have 92 and 93 year old women coming in and they learn how to paint and they love it and it gets them away from the house and it gets them out with other people." said volunteer Sarah Cox.
Village Volunteers and the Alzheimer's Association are having an educational discussion to talk about some of these issues tonight at the Lewes Library and plan to have more programs this summer.