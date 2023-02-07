MILTON, Del. - A student was found with a taser at Milton Elementary School on February 3rd.
A district spokesperson told WRDE that students immediately reported that another classmate brought a taser to school with them. The representative says administrators immediately approached the student.
According to the spokesperson, a student's backpack was searched. This led to the taser being found and removed from the student's possession.
The spokesperson says the school resource officer and guardians of the students involved were notified.
Superintendent Robert Fulton responded after the incident, saying that student and staff safety is the Cape Henlopen school district's most important responsibility.