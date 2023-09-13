LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department says it is investigating a crash involving a Laurel School District Bus Tuesday.
According to police, the crash took place at the intersection of Wilson Street and Georgetown Road. The department closed Wilson Street between Georgetown Road and Daniel Street for the investigation.
Officers say that there were 59 students on the bus at the time of the crash, and all were accounted for afterwards, but one student was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. Officials say the other 58 students were taken to North Laurel Elementary School, where they were reunited with their parents.
The department thanks parents for their cooperation with department procedures.