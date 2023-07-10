LEWES, Del. - Carmen Ramírez graduated from Cape Henlopen High School and plans to study engineering at the University of Delaware this fall.
She believes she benefited from affirmative action and says the Supreme Court striking down the policy creates an unnecessary obstacle.
"I just think it's going to be more difficult simply because I feel like now ... students won't be able to know the number of diverse students within the school that they're attending, and I feel like that could honestly make them feel less welcomed when they arrive there," Ramírez said.
The Supreme Court ruled that schools can consider race in admissions so long as prospective students also have another achievement to grant admission.
Ramírez says that means minority students will have to give the extra mile while in high school. "We need to work harder to be able to go to these schools. We need to push ourselves more, put ourselves more out there, whether it's extracurricular activities, higher scores."
A new future of admissions, an obstacle that Ramirez is optimistic will become an opportunity.
"Taking more advanced classes may be hard, but in the long run, I feel like it'll get us to the place where we need to get, school-wise," Ramírez said.