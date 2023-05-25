MILTON, Del. - Special Guests from Milton Elementary School came by on Thursday afternoon to visit the news station at WRDE. They took a tour of our studio and newsroom.
Multiple classes of second grade students came to learn about journalism and TV news. They spoke with WRDE's anchors Madeleine Overturf, Mallory Metzner, and Telemundo Delmarva and WRDE's reporter Ana Sofia Román.
The students asked great questions about meteorology and learned a bit about storytelling and video editing. We also talked about what happens behind the scenes during news production.