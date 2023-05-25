MILTON, Del. - Special Guests from Milton Elementary School came by on Thursday afternoon to visit WRDE Coast-TV News Station.
Second grade students came to learn about journalism and TV news. They spoke with WRDE's anchors Madeleine Overturf, Mallory Metzner, and Telemundo Delmarva and WRDE's reporter Ana Sofia Román.
They asked great questions about meteorology and learned a bit about storytelling and video editing, along with learning what happens behind the scenes during news production and getting a tour around the studio and newsroom.