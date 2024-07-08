LEWES, Del.- Multiple nursing students from the town of Lewes were each awarded with nursing scholarships to the Margaret H. Rollins school of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club is a non-profit charitable organization, and their scholarship was granted to students whom express a caring and professional attitude and has a financial need. The Irene P. Sorbara Foundation grants the annual award to students who are pursuing a post-secondary education in nursing, are a Sussex County resident and have a 3.0 GPA or higher.
A diploma in professional nursing is awarded at the completion of all the curriculum, and qualifying graduates can be eligible for the National Council of State Boards of Nursing exam. From there, they can be licensed as a registered nurse.
Graduates from Beebe Healthcare consistently receive the highest NCLEX pass rates in the state of Delaware.