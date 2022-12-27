Study Says Restaurant Jobs at a High in Delaware

LEWES, Del.- Since Covid-19 the restaurant industry has not been the same
but since then businesses are making their way back.
According to a study recently shared by the Delaware Restaurant Association, restaurants nationwide have added 62,000 jobs this month. The study also says of the 12.2 million positions in restaurants and bars in 2019, 98 percent of employees have returned.
Some restaurants like local Crooked Hammock in Lewes agree, Manager Danielle Taylor said, "It was just very difficult during Covid for restaurants in general. But now with no restrictions, we have a lot more ability to hire and have people in the building and definitely see people taking that initiative to come out and you know, get the jobs that are very openly available."
According to the Delaware Restaurant Association better wages and benefits seem to be the reason that are restaurants are the biggest employers in Sussex county.
Carrie Leishman, President of Delaware Restaurant Association said this of the restaurant industry and its workers, "They're getting paid a lot of money. They're getting benefits, stability and flexibility all at once where they're not getting that in other business sectors. If you look at the unemployment rates in Delaware as a state, you're seeing unemployment rates tick up more in business services and hospitality you're seeing an increase."
Over at The Wheelhouse, Manager Scott Beheler said things have improved since Covid, but they're not out of the woods yet, "In our business we do see a little increase in the summertime but the winter time it's very hard to get people to come in and work, I know it's a slower season around this area, but it is a struggle."
Leishman is optimistic that restaurants will only improve, "We're not at 100% of employment capacity, but we are coming back at a higher clip than many other business sectors."
At The Wheelhouse, they hope to hire more people by March just in time to train them for the busy summer season.