REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Visitors to the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk enjoy entertainment, sweet treats, and carnival games, but a new claw machine provides players with an unusual prize: ketchup packets.
The new machine is operated by Zelky's on the south end of the boardwalk. For 50 cents, players can win a claw full of ketchup packets.
Though the inside of the machine says it is not associated with any French fry restaurant, many have speculated that the machine is a response to the "no ketchup" policy at Thrasher's. Matt Weiner, general manager at Zelky's, told WRDE that the machine was a long-running joke that has become a business success.
"We decided it would be a fun idea to put a ketchup crane on the boardwalk. It's been an ongoing joke with us for years that it would be a really fun idea, sort of like a vending machine for ketchup, just knowing the whole need for ketchup right here and understanding the battle between some of the other food places over the years," Weiner said. "We just found ourselves in a unique spot to offer ketchup."
Weiner said the idea to actually try it out came when Zelky's ran out of rubber ducks over Memorial Day weekend and they wanted to put something in the machine instead of letting it sit empty.
"We figured, 'hey, let's give it a shot,'" he said. "We bought some ketchup from the restaurant store when we were getting doughnut supplies and threw it in for the weekend. It's been a hit ever since."
Reactions to the machine have been positive and fun, Weiner said.
"We've had a lot of people who aren't from the area who are a little confused, people playing it out of curiosity, and some people even thought they were little plush stuffed animal packets of ketchup," said Weiner. "A lot of people are asking us what's going on with it, but a lot of locals know and they find it really funny."
He said people aren't only playing the game, but also taking selfies with the machine. He's seen people buying French fries from the Thrasher's next door before heading over to get ketchup from the claw machine and vice versa, winning ketchup and getting fries after.
When asked if he thought Thrasher's would move to get ketchup after the success the claw machine has seen, Weiner quickly said tradition would reign.
"No! I don't think so," he said. "It's their tradition, they've been doing business this way for years. They're obviously doing something right."
Weiner said he plans to keep the machine out for a while, likely for the duration of the 2023 summer season. Zelky's may go back to the rubber ducks at some point, but for now the ketchup will continue.