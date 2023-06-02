DELAWARE - To celebrate the countless benefits that the ocean provides, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is holding a Delaware Ocean Photo Contest, with submissions opening June 8.
They say Governor John Carney has proclaimed June is National Ocean Month, and June 8 is World Ocean Day, which makes for a fitting start date for submissions.
Submissions will accepted from June 8 through August 31, they say, with the winner featured in an Outdoor Delaware article.
According to the department, Delaware's coastal location makes ocean and marine resources important to Delaware's economy, specifically with tourism, commercial fishing, recreation, and shipping industries. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Economics: National Ocean Watch data, the total economic value of Delaware's ocean-related activities is estimated to be around $1.4 billion annually.
To celebrate how the ocean contributes to Delawarean's lives, the department is asking for photos that show a personal connection to the ocean.
“The state’s rich history has direct ties to the ocean, culturally, economically and as a destination for millions of visitors each year,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Protecting and preserving these resources through active stewardship is essential to ensuring their viability for generations, and this photo contest is one way that we can help increase awareness of the importance of the ocean to Delaware.”
The department says that photo subjects may include, but are not limited to marine wildlife and habitat, recreation, fishing and marine transportation. They say complete rules and a photo release form are available online.
According to the department, all images have to include include the photographer’s name, a short description of what is shown in the photo, where and when the photo was taken. They also note:
Submitted entries must include a completed photo release form.
A legal parent or guardian must complete the release form for contestants under the age of 18.
The deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2023.
Photographs must have been taken within the state of Delaware, or offshore of Delaware
- Photographs must be original, previously unpublished and created solely by the submitting entrant(s)
The department says that entries will be judged for composition and theme, with preference given to clear, good quality photographs.