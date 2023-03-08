Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... A combination of low relative humidity, a strong northwest wind, and relatively dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread this afternoon across Delaware, Maryland, much of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. Minimum relative humidity values will be around 30 percent. The northwest wind will range from 15 to 20 MPH with gusts of 25 to 30 MPH. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.