DAGSBORO, Del. - The Indian River High School Alumni Association says they will be offering three scholarships to Indian River seniors and alumni of all ages this spring.
The association says that the awards aren't about academics or financial aid, but about school spirit or personal character. They say you can find the applications in the high school's guidance office or online at http://www.irhsalumni.com/.
They say the first scholarship, the Indian River Pride Scholarship aims to award multiple prizes of $500 to $1,000 to IRHS seniors. Applicants will respond to the question “How have you contributed to make IR a better place?” including leadership, school spirit or good deeds.
The second scholarship is the Indian River Pride Scholarship for Current alumni, which the association says is offered to all graduates of all prior years and ages. They say that winners can receive $500 for any college level, from an associate degree to a post-doctorate, but they are required to be alumni association members (which you can register for online for free).
The final scholarship is the Ridge Murray Memorial Scholarship, which the association says is offered in honor of a 2014 IRHS graduate who passed away unexpectedly in November 2021. “Through the generosity of his family, friends and the community, the Ridge Murray Memorial Scholarship has been established,” said his parents, Dana Murray and E. Bennett Murray IV. “Two $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to IRHS graduating seniors that show similar characteristics to Ridge in making our world a better place by helping others, community involvement, being a team player, respecting others and working hard.”
The association says that the entire Murray family have been overwhelmed by the community's support and love, thanking everyone who contributed to the scholarship, which they say will be awarded for years to come. There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains,” the family said, helping Ridge’s name to live on.
The association says it was started in 2012 to connect alumni, while supporting and promoting Indian River High School. With the community's help, they say they've given over $60k in scholarships to over 70 students. They say they meet monthly and welcomes both new members and new ideas.
According to the association, fundraising is a big part of what makes the scholarships possible, reminding that they are hosting their popular Beef & Brew fundraiser with homemade food and live music starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 ($35 per ticket).
The association says checks are also welcome; 29772 Armory Road; Dagsboro, DE 19939 (Memo line “IR Pride Scholarship,” “Ridge Murray Scholarship” or “General donation.”)