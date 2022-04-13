SELBYVILLE, Del.– More than 100 volunteers joined Mountaire Farms and dozens of churches and non-profits for the company’s annual Easter for Thousands event.
Over 3,000 meal boxes were packed, each of which can feed four people. Mountaire says that food is distributed far and wide.
"For Easter we'll have over fifty groups that will come from as far north as Townsend and as far south as the Eastern Shore of Virginia," explains Zach Evans. "They will take their respective boxes that they've gathered and they've pre-allocated them."
Among the volunteers today were local businesses, high school students, and elected officials.
"When I come here, it's heartwarming to see and stand here in line and work with the people that are the youth. It's our future," says Sen. Dave Wilson. "It's just an outstanding opportunity and I look forward to it."
Companywide, Mountaire employees and volunteers will pack about 10,000 boxes this year at Easter, enough to feed 40,000 people.
The Easter event is part of the company’s Thanksgiving for Thousands program that also feeds people at Christmas and Easter.
To learn more about Mountaire’s programs to give back to the community at the holidays and throughout the year, visit www.mountaire.com.