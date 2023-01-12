GREENWOOD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says that Sugar Hill Road Between Fawn Road and St Johnson Road will close from Monday, January 16th through Friday, January 27th for the installation of a crossroad pipe.
DelDOT offers the following detour for those who normally use this section of the road:
Drivers heading south on Sugar Hill Road will be detoured south on St Johnstown Road to south on Fawn Road. Drivers will turn right at the intersection with Long Branch Road to stay on Fawn Road before returning to Sugar Hill Road.
Drivers heading north on Sugar Hill Road will travel east on Fawn Road and turn left at the intersection with Long Branch Road to stay on Fawn Road. Drivers will then continue north on St Johnstown Road to return to Sugar Hill Road.