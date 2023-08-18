Summer Feeding Program helps kids

LINCOLN, Del. - Stephanie Dukes has been feeding kids every summer for 30 years. Dukes runs the Summer Feeding Program through her Family Outreach Center and with a little help from her family the group distributes bags of breakfast and lunch to kids all across Sussex County.
Dukes said her and her family feed around 340 kids a day in the summer from Ellendale to Lincoln and all across neighboring areas.
In the last 20 years the USDA have become a partner of the Family Outreach Center donating food to help pack the vans going to different neighborhoods and communities.
But Dukes said it's not just stops on the route but friendships they've gained over the years. Although some may be surprised at the actual need for this program.
"We are helping a child, we're giving them a nutritious food, we've given them something to look forward to," Dukes said. "If the child goes hungry, that's really something, here in America we've never thought kids would go without but they do."
As the saying goes it takes a village and Dukes alongside her sister, nephews, nieces and family like to spend their free time giving back.
"Our family have always taken care of children, so I tell my family go out and serve with compassion, serve with a smile on your face, Dukes said."
The Summer Feeding Program will be over in about two weeks when school starts back up, but they can always use volunteers. if you're interested in volunteering, reach out to the Family Outreach Center here.