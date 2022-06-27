REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police is re-iterating its moped safety tips for summer. This comes as the agency saw a few crashes over the weekend in Sussex County.
DSP says there are an increasing amount of scooters and mopeds on the road during the summer, and they're harder to see than a large car.
George Panarello says he was told about a scooter accident in Dewey Beach this past weekend.
"I was told it was another shoulder collision where somebody turned across, the scooter was traveling down the shoulder and of course the collision occurred which is by far the predominant accident that happens all along the highway one corridor," said George Panarello, owner of All Wheels Bike and Scooter shop in Rehoboth beach.
In addition to what happened in Dewey Beach, DSP says there were a few more accidents over the weekend that left some people hurt and one cited for a DUI.
"Sometimes we encounter people on mopeds and scooters who are unaware that you can be cited for a DUI while operating that vehicle, it is considered a motor vehicle," said Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto.
Panarello reminds his customers if they're going to ride down the shoulder, go very slow.
"I tell them I think you're safer in the lane, because the lanes wider than the shoulder plus if someone were to drive over cut you off, or whatever you have the whole lane plus the shoulder to react," said Panarello.
To prevent accidents DSP has several recommendations:
Helmets are encouraged, but required for anyone under 18, wear reflective clothing, don't wear headphones, keep your hands on the handle bar, and "Always be on the lookout and constantly scan traffic around you, as you are operating your moped. Be especially mindful of vehicles entering or exiting parking lots or other intersection," said Sr. Cpl. DeMalto.
Panarello thinks some changes will help with safety.
"I'd like to see the shoulders painted brightly and possibly even lit up that say to 'watch out for' or 'this is the moped lane', and if we can pitch in on it it makes a little less impact for the state," said Panarello.