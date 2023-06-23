Summer Storms Bring Shopping Sprees to Beach Towns

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- In the midst of summer storms, business owners are noticing a boost in business with many people spending time inside.
While the weather isn't ideal, some visitors said they don't mind too much.
"We just do the indoor things that they have to do here, which is the arcades, Funland, [and] the bookstore," Daniel Morales said.
In Rehoboth Beach, more people are window shopping and dining in.
Yanni Tsolakis at Crystal Restaurant said he was busier than normal today.
"It brings in business. People know that we're open," he said.
Some people don't mind spending the extra time inside.
"You just read and you play board games, and you just have downtime with your family," Morales said.