SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, public transportation schedules are adding services.
DART's Beach Bus returns on Monday, May 22. There are two park and ride locations available near the beach, with one at 20055 Shuttle Rd. in Rehoboth Beach and the other at the Lewes Transit Center on Route 1. Parking is free at both locations.
The 305 Beach Connection operates on weekends and holidays. It serves the Wilmington Transit Center, Christiana Mall, Odessa Park and Ride in Middletown, Scarborough Road Park and Ride in Dover, the Lewes Transit Center, and the Rehoboth Beach Park and Ride.
DART's Beach Bus offers fare per trip as well as daily, weekly, and monthly passes. Passes can be purchased at the ACME on Route 1, Big Oaks Campground, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center, the Lewes Senior Center, the Lewes Transit Center, the Rehoboth Beach Park and Ride lot, and United Check Cashing. Visit www.dartfirststate.com/riderinfo for more on routes, fare prices, and which passes are available at which locations.
The Lewes Line will also begin service on May 22. It will run seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Sept. 30. New stops have been added at the Zwaanendael Museum, the Villages of Five Points, and near Bay Breeze and Jefferson apartments. Fare is $1 per ride with multi-ride cards available that provide 12 rides for $10. Cards are available on Lewes Line buses, at Lewes City Hall, and at the Lewes Chamber of Commerce.