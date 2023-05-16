GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence will offer a two-week youth leadership lab. The program will provide opportunities to help kids take control of their own learning and encourage inquiry into issues that matter to students. They will then gather and analyze data to identify priorities and share what they learn with both kids and adults in their community.
Though the school was originally supposed to open this fall, it has been delayed one year due to not meeting its required enrollment by April 1. That being said, the school has previously said it is excited to begin working with students this summer. Dates for the leadership lab start July 17 and end July 27. The program will run Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information can be found on www.upforlearning.org and www.basseinc.org. Registration is available here.