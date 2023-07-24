GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs (¡DALE!) and La Plaza Delaware will host a Summit on Latino Entrepreneurship from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus in Georgetown.
The event it's billed as a day of business education, inspiration, and networking for Latino businesses in Sussex County.
Anette Aguillon went to the Summit on Latino Entrepreneurship in 2022 as a volunteer and got roped into being an interpreter for one of the workshops.
"It was wonderful to see how many entrepreneurs, aspiring or already practicing entrepreneurs assisted, and their energy and willingness to learn more and to grow with their business," Aguillon said.
Now at her own business, she's putting the skills and knowledge she learned that day into practice.
"For me, what I do is bookkeeping and administrative services for small businesses, so it was good to know what platforms they're using, what they're most interested in, and what they're having troubles with," Aguillon added.
Attendees can participate in three of nine different business education workshops.
"We have experts in lots of different topic areas, QuickBooks, legal. We're going to have a workshop on contracts, on social media ... We're going to have a lot of different interesting workshops, even on credit, understanding your credit," Mary Dupont, executive director at La Plaza Delaware, said.
This year, Aguillon will be offering one of the nine workshops.
"I'm excited to learn from the participants and to see like all these people, the community come [s] and for one help themselves, help each other and also take advantage of programs like La Plaza, ¡DALE!, and the Summit."
Along with the classes that are being held, participants will also have a chance to rub elbows with local and statewide leaders about Latino business and leadership.
Tickets will be $25 at the door, including breakfast, lunch, and refreshments.
To register, you can click here, call Edy Morales Yoc at 302-727-2841 or Araceli Gil at 302-614-0003.