OCEAN CITY, Md.- A sunset on Sun and Surf Cinema, and a sunrise on a new development. The movie theater in Ocean City closed permanently in September.
In November, the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission approved a new development to take its place. The development will have over 50 townhomes and new sidewalks.
It's not the only business in that area to go out of business. Just down the block, Phillips Seafood closed years ago. It turned into a Mexican restaurant called Bayside Cantina. That too closed, just months after opening. That lot, and an adjacent lot for overflow parking, has been vacant ever since.
Some people who live in that area don't want to see more construction. But they are happy to hear it will be residential.
"I want to see residential more than commercial. Commercial is going to come into this area, we are going to have problems with summer traffic and parking in the area, people taking residents parking spots," said Linda Minton in Ocean City.
Right now, there's no word on when the new development will be built.