BALTIMORE, Md. - The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange (MHBE) and Delaware's Health Insurance Marketplace (DHIM) both say that people have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 15th to enroll in a health or dental plan for 2023.
According to MHBE, people who enroll by January 15th will have coverage starting February 1st.
For Marylanders, MHBE says that they can visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free Enroll MHC mobile app to compare plans and enroll, and new this year, they can get connected with a broker in 30 minutes or less by visiting www.MarylandHealthConnection.gov/find-help/, or by calling 1-855-642-8572 toll-free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. MHBE says help is available in more than 200 languages, and local health insurance navigators are also available to answer questions and help you enroll in person, by phone, or on your computer.
“All plans available through Maryland Health Connection cover many health services at no cost," said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. "No one plans for accidents or illness. Take this opportunity to get protected from the unexpected before the Jan. 15 deadline."
For Delawareans, DHIM says that they can visit Healthcare.gov to explore their options for 2023 coverage, or go to http://www.choosehealthde.com/ for more information. They say you can enroll in coverage on Healthcare.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325).
“All Delaware families need access to affordable, quality health care,” said Governor John Carney. “There are more plans to choose from this year, which will help to make coverage even more affordable. I encourage all Delawareans to look through your options, especially small-business owners, independent contractors and individuals who don’t have access to health insurance through an employer. It’s important we prioritize our health.”