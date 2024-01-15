The Delaware State Police are investigating a neighborhood shooting that took place Sunday night in Ellendale.
Officers arrived on the scene at a residence on Candy Lane at approximately 10:18 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired. Multiple shell casings were recovered and the home had visibly been struck.
Two adults were present in the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured. According to police, a suspect description remains unknown for the moment, and a motive has yet to be determined.
The homeowner reached out to CoastTV and urges anyone who has further information to reach out to the Troop Four Criminal Investigations Unit.
Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective W. Saylor by calling 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.