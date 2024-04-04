OCEAN CITY, Md. - Amidst the challenges posed by inflation, one Ocean City business owner has found a creative solution to mitigate rising costs while tapping into a family tradition.
Sam Delauter, owner of the Sunrise Diner, faced financial strain two years ago as inflation took its toll on his business. Determined to adapt and thrive, Delauter drew inspiration from his family's history and turned leftover bacon grease into homemade soap.
Harnessing an age-old recipe passed down from his great grandmother, Delauter began producing bacon grease soap and offering it for sale in his diner. The unconventional approach not only proved to be a hit among customers but also provided substantial financial relief for Delauter's business.
