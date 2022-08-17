Supply Chain Issues to be Resolved with New Legislation

SEAFORD, Del. - President Biden recently signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act as a part of an Infrastructure Bill to help with lingering supply chain issues.
Companies like Trinity Logistics see this opportunity to deal with increasing demand.
"The infrastructure bill is really going to help move funds to be able to help and increase the port, volumes that are accepted through the ports, as well as roadways, and some of the railways. So there's different areas that are basically going to be reinvested into some key spaces that need to be invested in." said President of Trinity Logistics, Sarah Ruffcorn.
This legislation primarily focuses on keeping and maintaining products and sources in the United States.
According to Sarah Ruffcorn, staying within the United States can prevent the significant delays that occurred due to the pandemic, "-and just really increase reliance on U.S. soil versus foreign soil, I think is always really important, and so whatever we can do to be independent of that so that we see less disruption if this were to happen again. We would see less disruption from trying to get some of that product from overseas."
Overall, the company found that in order to recover, it was essential to rely on relationships made.
"It's slowly getting better but I think that we've realized to hold onto our carrier relationships, ask a couple more questions, and when we find a really good carrier that's running for us, we hold onto them." said Heather Hearn, Director of Operations.