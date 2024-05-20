FILE - Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 25, 2024. The Supreme Court has declined, for now, to hear a challenge to a Maryland law banning certain semi-automatic firearms commonly referred to as assault weapons. The court did not elaborate on the denial, as is typical. It would have been unusual for the justices to take up a case at this point, since a lower court is still weighing it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)