WASHINGTON D.C.- On July 1, the Supreme Court announced that former President Donald Trump is immune for official acts as president, but is not for unofficial acts. Unofficial acts are considered anything not related to presidential duties. NBC reports that this will now return to lower court with this guidance from the Supreme Court.
"Big win for our constitution and democracy. Proud to be an American!" said Trump on Truth following the announcement.
The opinion on Trump's immunity from prosecution stems from some of the actions he took in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. According to NBC, Chief Justice John Roberts said on Friday that Monday would be the last day of rulings in the current term.
In response to the announcement, NBC says a senior Biden campaign adviser said, "Trump is already running for president as a convicted felon for the very same reason he sat idly by while the mob violently attacked the Capitol: he thinks he’s above the law and is willing to do anything to gain and hold onto power for himself."
In a ruling on Friday, a 6-3 vote sided with defendant and former police officer Joseph Fischer, who was seeking to throw out an obstruction charge against him for joining the Capitol riot in 2021.