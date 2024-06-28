LAUREL, Del. - A Supreme Court ruling in favor of a Jan. 6 rioter's obstruction charge challenge could impact the felony convictions of a father-son duo in Laurel.
In a 6-3 vote, the justices sided with defendant and former police officer Joseph Fischer, who was seeking to throw out an obstruction charge against him for joining the Capitol riot in 2021.
As CoastTV previously reported, Kevin Seefriend and his son Hunter were released from prison early in the spring. When Kevin Seefried was released in April, his felony obstruction charge became central to the appeal filed.
Now that the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Fischer, it might impact Seefried's felony conviction.
According to court documents, both parties were ordered to report back to the court after the Supreme Court's decision in the related Fischer case.