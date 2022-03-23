REHOBOTH BEACH, De – Surf Bagel recently announced that it will open a third location at 204 NE Front St. in downtown Milford. The Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based hospitality company acquired the popular bagel business in late 2021.
“I love Milford and have always wanted to be a part of the community,” said Scott Kammerer, President of SoDel Concepts. “It is a growing area with incredible people.”
The new location, which will have 45 employees, is near the Mispillion River. “As a coastal business, we appreciate Milford’s rich history as an important hub in Delaware,” Kammerer said. “Its history, attractions, and communities have much to offer visitors and residents.”
Construction on the new Milford location is slated to start this summer with an expected opening before the end of the year.
Since opening in 2004, the Lewes Surf Bagel has garnered a devoted following. The Midway opened in Lewes in 2017. The completely refurbished location will be around the same size and feature the same menu, and the hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Milford has already warmly welcomed us, and we know that the new store will be a big success,” Kammerer said.
The Milford site will be Surf Bagel’s third location with plans to continue expanding over the next few years.