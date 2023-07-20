FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Surf Bagel has confirmed plans to expand to its next coastal town with a fifth location.
Surf Bagel Vice President Matt Patton says he doesn't want to make any promises, but they hope to be open by summer 2024 on the property once occupied by a Dairy Queen. Town Councilman Richard Benn says Surf Bagel just has to submit its final plan to get a building permit.
Patton says the energy in town already matches the business's vibes.
"It's got a laid-back beach atmosphere, the neighbors are awesome, the community supports us and we just can't wait," Patton says. "It's like a hundred feet from the beach, it's going to be great."
Property owner Joe Balsamo was unable to finish building due to a parking ordinance and was suing the town.
"It was dismissed and it was on summary judgment, found in favor of the town," Benn says. "It was just a misunderstanding. We're glad it's all behind us and we look forward to working with Mr. Balsamo and his company and Surf Bagel going forward."
Benn says there have been no loitering concerns since the building was demolished in the spring.
Future customers can grab a bagel with cream cheese instead of ice cream. Patton says the menu will be the same as the other locations, but Fenwick Island will be home to the first free-standing Surf Bagel.
Benn says Surf Bagel already plans to meet the parking requirement of 1 space per every 50 square feet of patron area, which in this case is a minimum of 28 spaces. It's a business model the town is looking forward to.
"It's another great place to go get breakfast or lunch and we're looking forward to having them," Benn says.
The town says Surf Bagel still has to get approvals from DelDOT and the county.